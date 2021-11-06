McDavid dazzles, Draisaitl completes Oilers' OT triumph past Rangers

Leon Draisaitl scored 3:27 into overtime after Connor McDavid scored the tying goal with 2:59 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers rallied from a three-goal deficit for a wild 6-5 victory over the visiting New York Rangers on Friday night.

Edmonton won for the ninth time in 10 games to start the season and Draisaitl tied Alex Ovechkin for the league lead with his 10th goal when he got the cross-ice pass from Darnell Nurse and lifted a wrist shot from the right circle over New York goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.

Edmonton overcame deficits of 4-1 and 5-4, and forged a 5-5 tie on McDavid's highlight-reel goal.

Moments after Tyson Barrie hit the post, the puck went to the neutral zone and McDavid retrieved it. McDavid warded off checks by four New York defenders, reached the doorstep and lifted a backhander past a sprawling Georgiev.

WATCH | Kevin Lowe's #4 jersey retired and hoisted to the rafters in Edmonton:

Former Oiler Kevin Lowe's jersey hoisted to the rafters 2:10 Former Oiler defenceman Kevin Lowe had his #4 jersey retired and hoisted to the rafters of Rogers Place in Edmonton Friday night. 2:10

Mika Zibanejad scored the final two goals for the Rangers. He scored on the power play 6:56 into the second and then snapped a 4-4 tie 7:18 into the third.

Zach Hyman scored Edmonton's first goal late in the opening period, and Jesse Puljujarvi sandwiched two goals around Barrie's power-play marker a minute into the third.

Puljujarvi started the comeback on the power play with 5:19 left in the second, and then tied the game with a slap shot after getting a long pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 3:35 into the second.

WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo examines 9 strange NHL moments this season:

9 strangest NHL moments this season... in 90 seconds 2:07 Still less than a month into the 2021-22 NHL season, Rob Pizzo has already found plenty of unusual on-ice moments to discuss. 2:07

Filip Chytil, Kevin Rooney and Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers, who lost in overtime for the second straight game.

McDavid also had an assist on Barrie's goal when he made a nifty behind-the-back pass after Draisaitl won an offensive zone faceoff. Draisaitl had two assists to raise his league-leading points total to 23.

Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 20 saves for his seventh win of the season, while Georgiev allowed six goals on 39 shots.