Draisaitl scores winner, capping Oilers' 4-goal outburst in 3rd period vs. Rangers

Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the hometown New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday.

Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenceman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback.

Draisaitl's 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders.

After Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere took a roughing penalty at 17:34, Draisaitl finished the outburst against Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid on the winning goal. Ryan McLeod had two assists.

Lafreniere, Chris Krieder and Julien Gauther had scored to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead heading into the third. Defenceman Ryan Lindgren had two assists for the Rangers, who fell to 4-3-4 at home.

The Rangers had two apparent goals nullified — one for offside and another for goaltender's interference.

The Oilers also fell to 5-2 at Newark, N.J., last Monday, then lost 3-0 to the Islanders on Wednesday during which they had a season-high 49 shots, went 0-for-5 on the power play and allowed a short-handed goal.

Rangers goal nullifed by offside

Lafreniere opened the scoring at 2:20 of the first on Saturday, tapping a pass from Adam Fox past Campbell.

Artemi Panarin appeared to put the Rangers ahead 2-0 with a power-play goal midway through the first but the goal was rescinded after the play was ruled offside after an Edmonton challenge.

The Rangers appeared to score at 14:32 when defenceman Braden Schneider's shot eluded Campbell. But officials ruled there was contact with Campbell in the crease and the goal was disallowed.

Kreider and Gauthier then scored 33 seconds apart to put the Rangers ahead 3-0 heading into the second intermission.

The Rangers appeared to have the game in hand on home ice but Bouchard spoiled Shesterkin's shutout bid at 4:40 of the third on the power play before scoring again at 7:32, his first two goals this season.

Holloway tied the contest at 10:21 before Draisaitl's heroics lifted Edmonton to the improbable victory.

Panarin has gone 12 games without a goal, tying the longest drought of his career.

NOTES: The Oilers have allowed 43 of their 75 goals in the past 11 contests … Edmonton scratched defenceman Ryan Murray and forwards Devin Shore and Kailer Yamamoto … The Rangers scratched forward Vitali Kravtsov and defenceman Zac Jones … The teams meet again Feb. 17 in Edmonton.