McDavid collects 500th career assist as Oilers snap 2-game skid with win over Islanders
Draisaitl, Yamamoto, Holloway, Hyman each score for Edmonton in 4-2 victory
Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 4-2 victory over the visiting New York Islanders on Thursday.
Kailer Yamamoto, Dylan Holloway and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (21-17-2), who ended a five-game home losing streak.
Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists, while Jack Campbell made 20 saves.
Mathew Barzal and Cal Clutterbuck replied for the Islanders (22-16-2), who have lost two of their last three.
Draisaitl opened the scoring 9:26 into the first period on the power play. McDavid sent the puck across to him and Draisaitl unleashed a one-timer past Sorokin, who was already playing without a stick.
The Oilers doubled their lead with 1:20 remaining in the first with a short-handed tally. McDavid dished it to Yamamoto and he waited for defenceman Noah Dobson to go down before sniping his third of the season through Sorokin's legs. McDavid reached the 500 career assist mark on the play.
WATCH | McDavid records 500th career assist in win over Islanders:
Edmonton had 18 first-period shots, while New York only had four.
The Islanders benefited from some sloppy play by the Oilers to get on the board 4:42 into the second period. Barzal ripped a shot off the crossbar and in to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games.
Edmonton made it 4-1 at 15:17 as Draisaitl sent Hyman on a breakaway and he shifted to the backhand to score his 18th of the campaign.
The Islanders were able to get one back with just 53 seconds left in the second period on the power play as a long-range shot by Scott Mayfield was redirected into the net by Clutterbuck.
