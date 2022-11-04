Devils rally past Oilers late in 3rd period with 2 goals in 7 seconds

Miles Wood notched two goals and an assist as the New Jersey Devils engineered a late third-period comeback for a 4-3 victory over the Oilers on Thursday in Edmonton.

Ryan Graves and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils (8-3-0) who have won five games in a row. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 16-of-18 shots he faced before exiting the game and being replaced by Vitek Vanecek, who made 18 saves.

Connor McDavid, Derek Ryan and Leon Draisaitl replied for the Oilers (7-4-0) who had their five-game winning streak halted. Stuart Skinner made 39 saves.

Edmonton struck first 9:20 into the opening period when Darnell Nurse's diving defensive play created a two-on-one that led to Zach Hyman assisting McDavid on his league-leading 12th goal of the season.

The Devils tied it up three minutes later as an Oilers neutral zone turnover led to Wood sending a quick wrist shot past Skinner.

Edmonton regained its lead eight minutes into the second period as Ryan tipped a Tyson Barrie shot into the net for his second goal in as many games.

Blackwood came out of the game in the middle frame after suffering an injury on an Edmonton power play, making way for backup Vanecek.

The Oilers gave Vanecek a rude welcome as they scored on their first shot against the Devils netminder. McDavid passed off to Draisaitl, who extended his points streak to six games with his sixth goal of the campaign.

New Jersey battled its way back with a goal 1:14 into the third as Wood rifled his second of the game and fourth of the season past Skinner off a faceoff win.

The Devils tied the game with 3:15 remaining as a Graves shot just trickled through Skinner's legs.

Then just seven seconds later, New Jersey completed the comeback as John Marino sprang Bratt on a breakaway, who sent a shot off the post and in for his fifth of the year.

Bratt's goal extended his point streak to 11 games on the play, setting a franchise record for the longest such streak to start the season.