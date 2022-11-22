Devils top Oilers, tying franchise-record 13 straight wins

Nico Hischier had three assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Monday night to match a franchise record with their 13th consecutive win.

Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who haven't lost since Oct. 24 against Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves for New Jersey.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers, beaten twice by New Jersey during its run. Stuart Skinner made 23 saves, but had the puck taken off his stick by Hischier early in the second period to set up the go-ahead goal by Mercer into a wide-open net.

Severson stretched the margin to 3-1 on a counter-attack minutes later.

Edmonton made a push early in the third. Nugent-Hopkins cut it to 3-2 at 4:52 and had a close-in chance to tie it, only to be stopped by Vanecek, who improved to 9-1.

WATCH | Tatar shows off hand-eye coordination:

Tatar catches rebound, bats puck in as Devils win 13th straight Duration 0:59 Tomas Tatar scored a nifty goal to help push New Jersey to a 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Tatar gave the Devils breathing room about a minute later, gloving down the rebound of Mercer's shot and beating Skinner. Sharangovich added an insurance goal with 5:15 to go.

Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils.

New Jersey now sits four wins short of the 1992/93 Pittsburgh Penguins' record of 17 straight wins.