Oilers beat Predators as Draisaitl, Caggiula each score twice
Edmonton ends 13-game losing streak against Nashville
Leon Draisaitl and Drake Caggiula each scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers ended a 13-game losing streak against Nashville with a 5-3 victory Saturday.
Connor McDavid also scored and Mika Koskinen made 24 saves in his first start of the season and first for the Oilers. Edmonton was 0-11-2 in its previous 13 games against the Predators dating back to 2014.
Filip Forsberg had a hat trick for Nashville, and Juuse Saros stopped 30 shots.
Nashville cut it to 4-3 with 4:06 left on Forsberg's final goal. He connected on a power play, with Saros off for an extra attacker. Caggiula capped the scoring with an empty-netter.
Watch highlights of Edmonton's win over Nashville:
The Oilers' last two wins have come against the reigning Presidents' Trophy winner in Nashville and the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals. The Predators are 5-0-0 on the road, but only 3-3-0 at home.
Edmonton struck first when Caggiula batted home a rebound at 11:41 of the first period. Edmonton made it 2-0 when Draisaitl scored a tic-tac-toe goal on passes from Milan Lucic and McDavid on a power play at 4:14 of the second.
Shortly after that, Nashville prevented the Oilers from adding to the lead by killing a four-minute penalty when Ryan Johansen was called for high-sticking.
Forsberg made it 2-1 on a power play late in the second. Seven seconds later, McDavid broke loose on a breakaway off the faceoff for his team-best seventh goal. Draisaitl scored at 4:19 of the third, and Forsberg answered 24 seconds later.
9 NHL social media accounts we'd like to see ... in 90 seconds:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.