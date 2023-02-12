Jordan Harris scores twice to help Canadiens defeat Oilers for back-to-back wins in Montreal
Connor McDavid's point streak ends at 15 games
Jordan Harris had his first career two-goal game as the Montreal Canadiens earned wins on back-to-back afternoons with a convincing 6-2 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.
Alex Belzile, Josh Anderson, Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Christian Dvorak added goals for Montreal (22-27-4). Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Drouin each recorded two assists.
Jake Allen made 29 saves.
Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane scored for Edmonton (30-19-5). Connor McDavid was left off the score sheet, ending a 15-game point streak.
Belzile opened the scoring for the Canadiens with his first NHL goal at 8:14 of the opening frame. Belzile took advantage of some confusion between Oilers defenceman Brett Kulak and Skinner and scored on a wrist shot from the high slot.
Montreal doubled its lead in the second period when Dadonov found Harris with a pass from behind Skinner's net. The blue liner completed the one-timer from a tight angle.
Anderson gave the Habs a commanding 3-0 lead on the power play when he grabbed a rebound from Dadonov's shot and tapped in his 15th of the campaign.
Edmonton woke up from a slow opening frame with two goals in the second period. Draisaitl hopped on a Zach Hyman rebound to score 30th goal of the season on the power play.
The Habs nipped Edmonton's comeback attempt in the bud by bumping their lead back to two goals late in the second period. Harvey-Pinard redirected Mike Matheson's slap shot to register an eighth point in nine games.
Harris completed his two-goal game at 2:58 of the final period by beating Skinner with a wrister from the left faceoff circle.
Montreal added insult to injury with a shorthanded goal against Edmonton's league-leading power play. Kirby Dach found a wide open Dvorak in the slot to give Montreal a 6-2 advantage, electrifying the Bell Centre crowd.
