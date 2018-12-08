Draisaitl, McDavid run Wild as Oilers take 2nd straight
Edmonton captain has 4-point night, while Cam Talbot saves 31 to secure win
Leon Draisaitl scored twice and added an assist and Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers won their second game in a row with a 7-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday.
Marcus Foligno and Nino Niederreiter replied for the Wild (15-12-2), who have lost five of their last six.
Cam Talbot made 31 saves to pickup back-to-back victories after dropping his six previous starts. The Oilers chased Devan Dubnyk after three goals on six shots. Alex Stalock made 22 saves in relief.
Edmonton got on the board with just its second shot, four minutes into the game when McDavid fed it across to Draisaitl and he made no mistake in depositing his 14th goal of the season past Dubnyk.
The Oilers made it 2-0 four minutes later when Dubnyk couldn't corral a bouncing puck and Nugent-Hopkins slipped it past the Wild goalie.
