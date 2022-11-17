Moore scores hat trick as Kings hand Oilers 5th loss in 7 games

Trevor Moore recorded a hat trick and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the struggling Oilers 3-1 on Wednesday night in Edmonton.

Viktor Arvidsson assisted on all three goals for the Kings (11-7-1) who have won five of their last six. Cal Petersen stopped 22-of-23 shots he faced.

Zach Hyman responded for the Oilers (9-8-0) who have lost five of their last seven games. Stuart Skinner made 29 saves for Edmonton.

The Kings opened the scoring 4:23 into the first period as Moore unleashed a long-distance bullet of a shot that beat Skinner stick side.

WATCH | Moore's hat trick powers Kings past Oilers:

Kings beat Oilers with Moore's 1st career hat trick Duration 0:56 Los Angeles defeats Edmonton 3-1, Trevor Moore scores the game winner during the second period for his second goal of the night then would add an empty netter for his first career hat trick.

Edmonton came close to countering midway through the opening frame when Connor McDavid made a one-handed play to lift the puck over Petersen, but Arvidsson managed to bat the puck to safety at the last second.

The Kings outshot the Oilers 13-6 in the first period.

Edmonton evened things up 12:47 into the second period as Ryan Murray intercepted a clearing attempt and sent a pass to Hyman, who beat Petersen with a backhand shot for his eighth of the season.

Los Angeles regained its lead with just under three minutes to play in the middle period as Arvidsson sent it across to Moore who fired a shot that went off Skinner's arm and in just as a penalty on McDavid expired.

Moore was able to complete the hat trick with an empty-net goal with 57 seconds to play. It was his fifth goal of the season.

Oilers forwards Leon Draisaitl and McDavid were held off the scoresheet, ending their point streaks at 11 and 10 games, respectively.