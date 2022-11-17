Moore scores hat trick as Kings hand Oilers 5th loss in 7 games
Hyman scores lone goal for Edmonton; Draisaitl and McDavid see point streaks end
Trevor Moore recorded a hat trick and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the struggling Oilers 3-1 on Wednesday night in Edmonton.
Zach Hyman responded for the Oilers (9-8-0) who have lost five of their last seven games. Stuart Skinner made 29 saves for Edmonton.
The Kings opened the scoring 4:23 into the first period as Moore unleashed a long-distance bullet of a shot that beat Skinner stick side.
WATCH | Moore's hat trick powers Kings past Oilers:
Edmonton came close to countering midway through the opening frame when Connor McDavid made a one-handed play to lift the puck over Petersen, but Arvidsson managed to bat the puck to safety at the last second.
The Kings outshot the Oilers 13-6 in the first period.
Los Angeles regained its lead with just under three minutes to play in the middle period as Arvidsson sent it across to Moore who fired a shot that went off Skinner's arm and in just as a penalty on McDavid expired.
Moore was able to complete the hat trick with an empty-net goal with 57 seconds to play. It was his fifth goal of the season.
Oilers forwards Leon Draisaitl and McDavid were held off the scoresheet, ending their point streaks at 11 and 10 games, respectively.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?