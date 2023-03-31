McDavid scores 300th career goal, Skinner posts 43-save shutout as Oilers beat Kings

Connor McDavid scored his 300th career goal, Stuart Skinner made 43 saves for Edmonton's first shutout of the season and the Oilers defeated the visiting Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Thursday.

McDavid became the first player in NHL history to have five different 10-game point streaks in a single season, breaking Wayne Gretzky's record of four in the 1986-87 season.

McDavid also became the fifth player in league history to reach 300 goals and 500 assists before playing 600 career games. Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Peter Statsny and Bryan Trottier are the others.

Evander Kane scored the other for Edmonton (44-23-9), which has won three in a row and gone 12-2-1 in March.

The Oilers also moved ahead of the Kings for second place in the Pacific Division by one point.

WATCH | McDavid scores 300th NHL goal:

McDavid's 300th career goal helps the Oilers shut down Kings Duration 0:54 Oilers shut down style hockey, along with Connor McDavid's league leading 61st goal of the season gave Edmonton a 2-0 win over Los Angeles Thursday night.

Joonas Korpisalo made 35 saves for Los Angeles (43-22-10), which has lost two in a row on the heels on a franchise-high 12-game points streak.

Kane opened the scoring with just 52 seconds left in the first period. Leon Draisaitl made a beautiful behind-the-back spin pass to Kane, who was able to send a one-timer past Korpisalo for his 15th of the season.

Draisaitl picked up his 70th assist and extended his point scoring streak to 11 games on the play.

Drai dishes & Kane delivers 😮‍💨 <a href="https://t.co/aSrNpmf6lJ">pic.twitter.com/aSrNpmf6lJ</a> —@EdmontonOilers

Skinner was later able to keep the Kings off the board midway through the second period, making a big glove save on Adrian Kempe's breakaway backhand shot.

Edmonton outshot Los Angeles 27-24 through 40 minutes after a scoreless second period.

McDavid made it 2-0 3:53 into the third period when he picked off a pass and sped away on a short-handed breakaway to score his 61st goal of the season. It was also his fourth short-handed goal of the campaign.

Skinner made huge saves on Vladislav Gavrikov and Viktor Arvidsson in the dying minutes and collected his 10th win in the month of March to set a franchise record for wins in a single month.

The Oilers play host to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.