Yamamoto scores late in Game 6 to lift Oilers over Kings, into 2nd round
The visiting Edmonton Oilers advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs on Saturday night with a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings.
Edmonton set to face Vegas in next round
The Oilers took the best-of-seven, conference quarterfinal four games to two.
Kailer Yamamoto's goal at 16:57 of the third period snapped a 4-4 tie, and gives the Oilers a second-round date with the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Knights dispatched the Winnipeg Jets in five games.
Kailer called series. ✔️ <a href="https://t.co/ZTJFBfQESs">pic.twitter.com/ZTJFBfQESs</a>—@EdmontonOilers
The Oilers reached the Western Conference final last year, but were swept in four straight by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.
