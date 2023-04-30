Yamamoto scores late in Game 6 to lift Oilers over Kings, into 2nd round

The visiting Edmonton Oilers advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs on Saturday night with a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

The Oilers took the best-of-seven, conference quarterfinal four games to two.

Kailer Yamamoto's goal at 16:57 of the third period snapped a 4-4 tie, and gives the Oilers a second-round date with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Knights dispatched the Winnipeg Jets in five games.

The Oilers reached the Western Conference final last year, but were swept in four straight by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

