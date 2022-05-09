Quick records 10th career playoff shutout as Kings roll past Oilers, pull even in series
Edmonton's Mike Smith makes 42 saves in loss
Jonathan Quick stopped all 31 shots he faced and the L.A. Kings rebounded from a pair of lopsided losses to blank the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday in Los Angeles.
His most stunning came near the end of the second period, where, playing without his glove, the netminder used his blocker to knock down a shot from Oilers sniper Evander Kane.
Carl Grundstrom scored twice in the third period, Troy Stecher had a goal and an assist and Phillip Danault had a goal for the Kings.
WATCH | Oilers have no answer for Quick in loss to Kings:
Mike Smith stopped 42-of-45 shots for the Oilers, who were outshot 46-31.
The series will return to Edmonton for Game 5 on Tuesday with Game 6 set to go in L.A. on Thursday.
Chaos following Grundstrom goal
The Oilers amped up the pressure late in the third, but Grundstrom escaped the zone with the puck and made his way up the ice under pressure from Darnell Nurse.
Nurse fell to the ice near the hash marks, dragging Grundstrom down with him, but the Swedish winger managed to send a sliding shot between the post and Smith's skate.
Video review determined the goal was good but Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft opted to challenge for goaltender interference. Again, the goal was held up after official review and Edmonton was handed a penalty.
The Kings went one for three with the man advantage on Saturday and the Oilers were 0-of-3.
Oilers' missed opportunities
The Oilers had a prime opportunity to cut into the deficit early in the third after L.A. defenceman Mikey Anderson was called for tripping.
Zach Hyman tried to send in a wrist shot from the top of the crease but Quick got his stick on it to preserve the shutout.
Edmonton seemed poised to score late in the second, too, when Kailer Yamamoto fired a shot from the top of the crease, and Quick, playing without his glove, got a piece of the puck and sent it up into the crossbar.
Yamamoto caught the post with his rebound, but Kane cleaned up the loose puck and sent another quick shot on net. Quick, still gloveless, deftly knocked the puck down with his blocker.
Danault nearly put away his second of the game on an Oilers power play early in the second after Sean Durzi was called for holding.
Danault picked off an Edmonton pass and streaked away for a short-handed breakaway. Smith came out of his creased and made the stop, with the puck deflecting off his pads and out of harm's way.
Stecher launched a blast from the top of the faceoff circle and the puck hit the stick of Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith in front before trickling in through Smith's legs.
It was his first goal for the Kings. L.A. acquired the 28-year-old defenceman from the Detroit Red Wings at the trade deadline in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick.
Stecher was playing in his first game of the series, slotting in for Jordan Spence.
Danault set up the first goal of the night, picking up a puck after a battle along the boards and sending a backhanded pass to Moore at the top of the crease. Moore elevated a shot over Smith's outstretched leg for his second goal of the playoffs 8:03 into the game.
