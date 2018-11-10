Oilers send pair of former 1st-rounders down to AHL
The Edmonton Oilers have assigned forwards Jesse Puljujarvi and Kailer Yamamoto to the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.
Kailer Yamamoto, Jesse Puljujarvi will report to Bakersfield
The Edmonton Oilers have assigned forwards Jesse Puljujarvi and Kailer Yamamoto to the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.
The team announced the moves Saturday in a release.
Puljujarvi, the fourth overall pick at the 2016 NHL draft, had one goal and a minus-5 rating in 11 games with Edmonton this season. He had 12 goals and eight assists through 65 NHL games last year.
Yamamoto appeared in 12 games with the Oilers this season, scoring one goal and assisting on another. He was drafted 22nd overall by Edmonton in the 2017 NHL draft.
The Oilers are 8-7-1 through their first 16 games this year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.