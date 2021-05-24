NHL hands Oilers' Josh Archibald 1-game ban for clipping Jets' Logan Stanley
Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald was given a one-game suspension by the NHL on Monday for clipping Jets defenceman Logan Stanley in Winnipeg's 5-4 overtime win on Sunday night.
Edmonton forward was assessed a minor penalty for tripping on the play in Game 3
Archibald was assessed a minor penalty for tripping on the play, which occurred at 11:09 of the third period.
The Jets scored on the ensuing power play and added two more goals later in the period to force overtime. Nikolaj Ehlers scored the winner to give Winnipeg a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Game 4 was scheduled for Monday night at Bell MTS Place.
WATCH | Jets' Ehlers scores OT winner against Oilers in Game 3:
