Edmonton Oilers to announce new general manager

the Edmonton Oilers will announce their new general manager.

It's been widely reported that the Oilers will tab Ken Holland, the architect of three Stanley Cup titles with the Detroit Red Wings, as their man.

Holland, who spent the past 36 years with the Red Wings, is expected to take over from the fired Peter Chiarelli.

The 63-year-old joins an Oilers outfit that has not only missed the playoffs 12 of the past 13 years but didn't have a forward reach the 40-point mark this past season, besides Connor McDavid (116), Leon Draisaitl (105) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (69).

Holland last guided Detroit to a Cup title in 2008, watching the team fail to reach the conference finals since and not advance to the post-season each of the last three years.

Recently, Holland shifted roles to senior vice president and signed a multi-year contract when former Red Wings player and executive Steve Yzerman returned to the club as GM after serving in the role for the Tampa Bay Lightning.