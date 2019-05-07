Edmonton Oilers to announce new general manager
Watch live coverage today at noon ET
Click on the video above today at noon ET as the Edmonton Oilers will announce their new general manager.
It's been widely reported that the Oilers will tab Ken Holland, the architect of three Stanley Cup titles with the Detroit Red Wings, as their man.
Holland, who spent the past 36 years with the Red Wings, is expected to take over from the fired Peter Chiarelli.
The 63-year-old joins an Oilers outfit that has not only missed the playoffs 12 of the past 13 years but didn't have a forward reach the 40-point mark this past season, besides Connor McDavid (116), Leon Draisaitl (105) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (69).
Holland last guided Detroit to a Cup title in 2008, watching the team fail to reach the conference finals since and not advance to the post-season each of the last three years.
Recently, Holland shifted roles to senior vice president and signed a multi-year contract when former Red Wings player and executive Steve Yzerman returned to the club as GM after serving in the role for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.