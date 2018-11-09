Oilers fall to Panthers for 3rd consecutive defeat
Florida earns 1st home win of season
Roberto Luongo made 26 saves in his second start since missing nine games with a knee injury to lift the Florida Panthers over the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Thursday night.
Evgenii Dadonov, Nick Bjugstad, Jonathan Huberdeau and Colton Sceviour scored for the Panthers. Mike Hoffman and Vincent Trocheck each had two assists.
Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers, and Cam Talbot stopped 29 shots.
Edmonton closed to 2-1 on Draisaitl's goal 23 seconds into the third period. Draisaitl redirected a pass from Connor McDavid and beat Luongo up high.
Huberdeau's power-play goal from the left circle made it 3-1 at 3:43 of the third. Sceviour added an empty-netter with 49 seconds left.
Dadonov gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 6:45 of the second. He took a backhanded pass from Aleksander Barkov in front and slid the puck past Talbot while falling to the ice. Dadonov extended his point streak to a career-high nine games.
Bjugstad found a loose puck in front and poked it into the net at 8:12 of the second.
