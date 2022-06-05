Oilers' Kane suspended for Game 4 of Western Conference final for hit from behind on Avs' Kadri
Colorado coach Bednar says Kadri will be out for rest of series, and possibly longer
The NHL has suspended Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane for Game 4 of the NHL Western Conference final for a hit from behind that injured Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri.
Kadri didn't return to the game after Kane sent him crashing left arm-first into the boards. The hit was reviewed and called a major penalty, though Kane avoided a game misconduct.
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar says Kadri will be out for the remainder of the conference final, and possibly longer.
Colorado won the game 4-2 to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Monday in Edmonton.
"I don't like it," Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said of the hit. "Those are the ones that kind of gives you the chills down your spine, and you're taught from a young age that you don't do that, and especially in that distance from the boards. It's a dangerous play, and, yeah, I don't know what else to say."
Unsurprisingly given the shroud of secrecy in hockey, especially during the playoffs, the Avalanche have not revealed what Kadri's injury is or announced how long he'd be out, beyond Bednar's declaration about the remainder of the series. They're already without defenceman Samuel Girard, who broke his sternum last round against St. Louis, and winger Andre Burakovsky, who blocked a shot with his right leg in Game 1 of this series.
"Injuries are part of the game — they happen," Bednar said. "You hope not, but certainly the speed of the game, things can happen. Guys aren't going to shy away from confrontation, even in some dangerous areas because every play is so important."
With files from The Associated Press
