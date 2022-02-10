Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett: reports

The Edmonton Oilers have fired head coach Dave Tippett, according to reports from Sportsnet, TSN and the Athletic.

After beginning the season 16-5-0, the Oilers went 7-13-3 and dropped down the standings.

Edmonton (23-18-3) stands fifth in the NHL's Pacific Division.

Edmonton has lost its last two games, including a 4-1 loss Wednesday to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Tippett, 60, was named coach of the Oilers in May 2019, three weeks after Ken Holland was hired as GM and president of hockey operations. Tippett was given a three-year contract.

The Oilers had fired coach Todd McLellan in November 2018 after a 9-10-1 start. Ken Hitchcock coached the team for the final 62 games of the season.

Under Tippett's watch, the Oilers never performed better than making it to the first round of the playoffs despite a roster that features superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Tippett coached the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes from 2009-10 through 2016-17 and earned the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year in his first season.

He arrived in Edmonton with a 553-413-120 with 28 ties in 14 seasons as coach of the Coyotes and Dallas Stars, whom he coached for six seasons.

Prior to joining the Oilers, Tippett was a senior adviser with the Seattle Kraken.

Tippett collected 262 points (93 goals, 169 assists) in 721 games over 11 NHL seasons as a forward with Hartford, Washington, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

He started his coaching career as a player-assistant coach with Houston of the International Hockey League in 1994-95.