Connor McDavid adds to league-leading points total as Oilers sneak past Stars
Edmonton captain picks up 2 assists in won over Dallas
Leon Draisaitl scored to power Edmonton's red-hot power play, Mikko Koskinen made 34 saves and the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 Monday night.
Koskinen made 17 saves in the third period. He allowed only Tyler Seguin's goal with 2:37 to play after the Stars had pulled goalie Ben Bishop for an extra skater.
Koskinen withstood a barrage of seven shots within 2 ½ minutes early in the third and had two more saves on a late-game Dallas power play.
WATCH | McDavid leads Oilers past Stars:
The Oilers scored twice in the first period, with Connor McDavid assisting on both goals. McDavid passed to Zack Kassian in the slot for a wrist shot past Bishop at 8:07.
Bishop finished with 26 saves.
Edmonton ended a four-game losing streak (0-3-1) and pulled even with Pacific Division leader Arizona at 42 points.
Dallas had a five-game point streak (4-0-1) before the loss. The Stars are 2-1-1 since Rick Bowness took over as interim head coach.
