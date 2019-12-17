Connor McDavid adds to league-leading points total as Oilers sneak past Stars

Leon Draisaitl scored to power Edmonton's red-hot power play, Mikko Koskinen made 34 saves and the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 Monday night.

Edmonton has scored on an NHL-leading 31 per cent of its power plays, including 10 man-advantage goals in its past eight games. The Oilers were going against a Dallas penalty kill ranked third in the league entering Monday — the Stars had killed 40 straight penalties over their previous 11 home games dating to Oct. 29.

Koskinen made 17 saves in the third period. He allowed only Tyler Seguin's goal with 2:37 to play after the Stars had pulled goalie Ben Bishop for an extra skater.

Koskinen withstood a barrage of seven shots within 2 ½ minutes early in the third and had two more saves on a late-game Dallas power play.

WATCH | McDavid leads Oilers past Stars:

Leon Draisaitl scored the winner in Edmonton's 2-1 win in Dallas. 1:20

The Oilers scored twice in the first period, with Connor McDavid assisting on both goals. McDavid passed to Zack Kassian in the slot for a wrist shot past Bishop at 8:07.

Draisaitl scored on Edmonton's second power play with a wrist shot from the right circle at 14:13. He took a pass from Alex Chiasson for his 21st goal this season, sixth on the power play. The Oilers have 34 power-play goals.

Bishop finished with 26 saves.

Edmonton ended a four-game losing streak (0-3-1) and pulled even with Pacific Division leader Arizona at 42 points.

Dallas had a five-game point streak (4-0-1) before the loss. The Stars are 2-1-1 since Rick Bowness took over as interim head coach.