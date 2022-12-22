Foegele, McDavid help Oilers top Stars to end 3-game losing streak

Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton.

McDavid, who scored on the rush with 3:43 remaining to make it 5-3, leads the NHL with 29 goals and 65 points. He has a 14-game point streak, the longest active run in the league.

Janmark's second goal was an empty-netter with 3:11 to play.

Nugent-Hopkins also had two assists, and Oilers rookie Stuart Skinner made 25 saves.

Roope Hintz, rookie Wyatt Johnston and Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars, who were coming off a 3-1-1 Eastern Conference road trip. Jake Oettinger stopped 29 shots.

Foegele one-timed a pass from Leon Draisaitl, whose 55 points this season are second in the NHL to McDavid.

Hintz took a pass from Jason Robertson in the right circle and scored at 14:49 of the first period on a one-timed shot off his left leg hard enough that he lost his balance and landed on his belly.

WATCH | McDavid extends point streak to 14 games in Edmonton's 6-3 win over Dallas:

Oilers snap 3-game losing streak with victory over Stars Duration 1:01 Connor McDavid records his NHL-leading 29th goal and 65th point of the season in Edmonton's 6-3 win over Dallas.

The Oilers answered 1:11 later on a goal by Janmark, who spent his first five NHL seasons with Dallas and joined Edmonton as a free agent last summer. Klim Kostin skated with the puck behind the Dallas net and slipped a pass across the crease that Janmark tapped in to tie it 1-all.

The Stars needed only 27 seconds of the second period to go ahead 2-1 on Johnston's rising wrist shot on the rush.

The Oilers again responded quickly, 2:09 later, when Hyman scored 25 seconds into a power play for the NHL's top-ranked unit.

Nugent-Hopkins put Edmonton ahead 3-2 at 8:18 on a shot that deflected off the stick of Dallas' Ryan Suter.

Seguin's tip-in on the Stars' power play at 17:56 tied the score at 3.

Jamie Benn had the secondary assist on Johnston's goal for his 800th career point.

Dallas forward Mason Marchment had two assists. The Stars announced before the game that forward Denis Gurianov has been granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to family reasons. The Oilers' fathers are on this trip and toured the Dallas Cowboys' complex in Frisco not far from the Stars' headquarters.

Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks on Friday as the Stars welcome the Montreal Canadiens to Dallas.