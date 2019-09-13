Connor McDavid cleared to practice as he rehabs knee at Oilers camp
Edmonton centre recovering from partially torn ligament in final game of last season
It's so far, so good for Connor McDavid in training camp as he rehabs his knee.
The Edmonton Oilers' superstar forward was cleared for practice and didn't require a non-contact jersey as the team hit the ice today for the first time in camp.
McDavid, the second-leading scorer in the NHL last year, partially tore a left knee ligament five months ago in the last game of the 2018-19 regular season when he rammed into a goalpost at high speed.
He didn't require surgery, but has been working to heal the knee all summer.
WATCH | All systems go for McDavid as new season dawns:
McDavid has already taken part in pre-camp practices and scrimmages and to date does not appear hampered by the injury.
However, Oilers head coach Dave Tippett says the plan is to take it slow with the Oilers captain to make sure he's 100 per cent when the regular season starts.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.