Connor McDavid cleared to practice as he rehabs knee at Oilers camp

It's so far, so good for Connor McDavid in training camp as he rehabs his knee.

The Edmonton Oilers' superstar forward was cleared for practice and didn't require a non-contact jersey as the team hit the ice today for the first time in camp.

McDavid, the second-leading scorer in the NHL last year, partially tore a left knee ligament five months ago in the last game of the 2018-19 regular season when he rammed into a goalpost at high speed.

He didn't require surgery, but has been working to heal the knee all summer.

WATCH | All systems go for McDavid as new season dawns:

The Oilers' star spoke to the media at the first day of training camp in Edmonton. 2:05

McDavid has already taken part in pre-camp practices and scrimmages and to date does not appear hampered by the injury.

However, Oilers head coach Dave Tippett says the plan is to take it slow with the Oilers captain to make sure he's 100 per cent when the regular season starts.