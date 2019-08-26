Skip to Main Content
Connor McDavid, recuperating from knee injury, eyes possible return for start of Oilers camp
NHL

Connor McDavid, recuperating from knee injury, eyes possible return for start of Oilers camp

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid says he's "working towards" being ready for the start of training camp. The 22-year-old superstar made the comments Monday but offered little else with regard to his recovery from a left knee injury suffered during the team's regular-season finale against the Calgary Flames.

Team captain was hurt in regular-season finale

The Canadian Press ·
Connor McDavid says he's been skating for ‘a couple months’ and has been training with former NHLer Gary Roberts. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid says he's "working towards" being ready for the start of training camp.

The 22-year-old superstar made the comments Monday at the annual BioSteel camp, but offered little else with regards to his recovery from a left knee injury suffered after he crashed into a goal post during the team's regular-season finale against the Calgary Flames back in April.

X-rays at the time were negative, but the results of a subsequent MRI found a small tear in the centre's posterior cruciate ligament.

McDavid, who isn't taking part in on- or off-ice activities at this year's BioSteel camp that features a number of NHL players, sported a brace at a charity event back in June, but appeared to be walking fine Monday.

WATCH | Connor McDavid suffers scary injury vs. Flames:

Connor McDavid flew into the post at high speed, slamming his leg and requiring the trainer’s assistance to get off the ice as the Oilers played their final game of the season. 3:24

He said he's been skating for "a couple months" and has been training with former NHLer Gary Roberts.

McDavid finished second in league scoring with 116 points in 2018-19, but the Oilers missed the playoffs for the third time in his four NHL seasons

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.