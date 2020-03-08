Koskinen makes 46 saves as Oilers take down Blue Jackets

Mikko Koskinen made 46 saves and Alex Chiasson had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Saturday to move into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Caleb Jones, Connor McDavid and Riley Sheahan also scored for the Oilers (37-24-8), who have won four of their last five.

Gustav Nyquist replied for the Blue Jackets (32-22-15), who have gone just 2-6-6 in their last 14 games.

Chiasson beat Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo from a distance for his 10th of the season three minutes into the game.

Koskinen had to be extremely sharp in Edmonton's net in the first period as Columbus had a hefty 21-7 edge in shots.

After a scoreless second period and with Columbus controlling the bulk of the play, the Oilers got an insurance marker with 4:31 to play in the third as a point shot from Jones eluded a screened Korpisalo.

Less than a minute later, Zack Kassian was able to advance a short pass to McDavid, who scored his 33rd of the season to make it 3-0.

Columbus broke Koskinen's shutout bid with just 59 seconds left to play as Nyquist deposited his own rebound into the net on his team's 47th shot of the game.

Edmonton finished off the scoring with an empty-net goal from Sheahan.

The Blue Jackets are right back at it with a game in Vancouver on Sunday, while the Oilers remain home to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.