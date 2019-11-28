Short-handed Oilers fall to Avalanche in final stop of 5-game road trip

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist as part of Colorado's three-goal flurry in the third period, and the Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Nazem Kadri, Logan O'Connor and Matt Nieto also scored for the Avalanche, who unleashed a season-high 50 shots on goal. The Oilers had 30 fewer shots, getting their lone goal from Jujhar Khaira.

The game was tied at 1 and Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen had frustrated Colorado's offence, turning away one shot after another, before the Avalanche finally broke through in the final period during a 2:32 span.

At 3:05 of the third, Nieto scored off a cross-ice pass from MacKinnon to give the Avalanche their first lead. Just more than a minute later, Ian Cole wristed a shot that went in and out of Koskinen's glove, and MacKinnon swept into the crease to knock in the rebound.

O'Connor capped the surge at 5:37 with a backhand that beat Koskinen for his first NHL goal. Valeri Nichushkin set up O'Connor by digging out a loose puck from behind the net and passing it to him in front.

The elbow that got Larsson 5 and a game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHL</a> <a href="https://t.co/xYPiEBqNOk">pic.twitter.com/xYPiEBqNOk</a> —@OilersnationHQ

The Avalanche couldn't score during a five-minute power play, including two minutes when they had a 5-on-3 advantage due to a tripping penalty on Leon Draisaitl before tying it 1-all on Kadri's goal at 10:50 of the second. Edmonton's Adam Larsson drew a five-minute major for elbowing T.J. Tynan in the head to set up the power play.

Kadri mounted a rush down centre ice and wristed a shot from the middle of the right circle that the zoomed into the net under Koskinen's glove.

Khaira opened the scoring in the first period.