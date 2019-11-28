Short-handed Oilers fall to Avalanche in final stop of 5-game road trip
Edmonton surrenders 50 shots as floodgates open in 3rd period of loss to Colorado
Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist as part of Colorado's three-goal flurry in the third period, and the Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Wednesday night.
Nazem Kadri, Logan O'Connor and Matt Nieto also scored for the Avalanche, who unleashed a season-high 50 shots on goal. The Oilers had 30 fewer shots, getting their lone goal from Jujhar Khaira.
The game was tied at 1 and Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen had frustrated Colorado's offence, turning away one shot after another, before the Avalanche finally broke through in the final period during a 2:32 span.
At 3:05 of the third, Nieto scored off a cross-ice pass from MacKinnon to give the Avalanche their first lead. Just more than a minute later, Ian Cole wristed a shot that went in and out of Koskinen's glove, and MacKinnon swept into the crease to knock in the rebound.
O'Connor capped the surge at 5:37 with a backhand that beat Koskinen for his first NHL goal. Valeri Nichushkin set up O'Connor by digging out a loose puck from behind the net and passing it to him in front.
The elbow that got Larsson 5 and a game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHL</a> <a href="https://t.co/xYPiEBqNOk">pic.twitter.com/xYPiEBqNOk</a>—@OilersnationHQ
The Avalanche couldn't score during a five-minute power play, including two minutes when they had a 5-on-3 advantage due to a tripping penalty on Leon Draisaitl before tying it 1-all on Kadri's goal at 10:50 of the second. Edmonton's Adam Larsson drew a five-minute major for elbowing T.J. Tynan in the head to set up the power play.
Kadri mounted a rush down centre ice and wristed a shot from the middle of the right circle that the zoomed into the net under Koskinen's glove.
Khaira opened the scoring in the first period.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.