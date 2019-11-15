McDavid nets hat trick, records 6 points as Oilers dominate Avalanche

Connor McDavid had three goals and three assists and Leon Draisaitl had five assists — career highs for points in a game for both players — as the Edmonton Oilers earned a 6-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and Zack Kassian also scored for the Oilers (13-6-2), who have won three of their last four games.

Andre Burakovsky scored two goals in response for the Avalanche (11-6-2), who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

The Avalanche started the scoring just 1:20 into the first period as Burakovsky beat Oilers goalie Mike Smith with a long wrist shot for his sixth goal of the season.

Edmonton evened it up six minutes into the opening frame when McDavid dropped it back to Nugent-Hopkins and he beat Colorado goalie Adam Werner for his third goal in the last three games. Draisaitl also got an assist, extending his point streak to 11 games.

The Oilers surged ahead with two goals in 28 seconds coming 12 minutes into the first. McDavid scored his 12th goal of the season on the power play and was followed up by a goal from Kassian, who had an easy tap-in after a great feed through the crease from Draisaitl.