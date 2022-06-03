Avalanche blank Oilers to extend series lead in Western Conference final
Series shifts to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday
Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.
Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen, with a goal and an assist each, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored for the Avalanche during a furious push that lasted 2:04 and had the Oilers on their heels — much like the first 40 minutes of Colorado's wild 8-6 victory in Game 1.
Mike Smith stopped 35 shots for Edmonton, which had scored 31 goals in its last six contests, after getting pulled in the opener.
The best-of-seven series now shifts to the Alberta capital for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday.
Following Tuesday's crazy curtain-raiser that saw all four netminders see action, the most goals in a conference final in 37 years and a controversial offside review, the teams played a spirited and even first period Thursday before the home side exploded following the intermission.
Lehkonen put the Avalanche in front at 3:58 of the second when he tipped home Kadri's shot for his fifth goal of the post-season after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci conspired to fumble the puck away in the defensive zone.
