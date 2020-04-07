Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave placed in medically induced coma

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave has been placed in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain bleed.

The Oilers said on their Twitter account that the brain bleed happened overnight and that Cave was in the critical care unit at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital.

A 25-year-old from Battleford, Sask., Cave scored once in 11 appearances with Edmonton this season. He's added 11 goals and 23 points in 44 games with the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

The Oilers posted Cave's goal — an impressive rush down the right wing that saw him beat a Pittsburgh defenceman and stuff the puck past Penguins goaltender Matt Murray — on Twitter.

"Colby is an awesome person who scored an awesome goal for us this season," the team said. "The entire Oilers family is sending you all our love and strength right now."

Cave played five seasons with the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos before joining the Bruins organization for the 2014-15 season.

He was claimed by Edmonton off waivers on Jan. 15, 2019.

Cave has four goals and five assists over 67 NHL games with Boston and Edmonton.