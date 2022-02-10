DeBrincat puts up 3 points as Chicago downs Oilers
Duncan Keith left the game after crashing hard into the boards
Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists as Chicago came out flying with goals on their first two shots en route to a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.
Brandon Hagel, Dylan Strome and Kirby Dach also scored for Chicago (17-23-7) who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Leon Draisaitl scored in response for the Oilers (23-18-3) who have lost two in a row and have just three wins in their last 11 outings at home.
Smith also allowed a goal on Chicago's second shot of the game just 1:03 later as DeBrincat fed a pass across to Hagel, who scored his 13th on a stick-side shot.
There was a scary moment late in the first period when Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith crashed hard into the boards and appeared to briefly lose consciousness. He was helped off the ice and did not return.
Edmonton finally got one past Chicago starter Marc-Andre Fleury six minutes into the second period as a mad scramble in front of Chicago's net resulted in a power-play goal by Draisaitl, his 33rd of the campaign, tying him for the league lead.
Chicago made it 3-1 on the power play a minute into the third as Strome tipped a DeBrincat shot past Smith.
Midway through the third Chicago padded their lead as Dach was left alone in front to chip in his seventh.
The Oilers close out a three-game homestand on Friday against the New York Islanders. Chicago plays the second game of a three-game trip in St. Louis on Saturday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?