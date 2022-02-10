DeBrincat puts up 3 points as Chicago downs Oilers

Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists as Chicago came out flying with goals on their first two shots en route to a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Brandon Hagel, Dylan Strome and Kirby Dach also scored for Chicago (17-23-7) who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Leon Draisaitl scored in response for the Oilers (23-18-3) who have lost two in a row and have just three wins in their last 11 outings at home.

As has become a broken record, the Oilers allowed the game's first goal — this one coming on Chicago's first shot, as DeBrincat blasted a power play one-timer past Edmonton goalie Mike Smith less than two minutes into the opening period for his 27th of the season. It was the 29th time in the last 35 games that the Oilers have allowed the first goal of the contest.

Smith also allowed a goal on Chicago's second shot of the game just 1:03 later as DeBrincat fed a pass across to Hagel, who scored his 13th on a stick-side shot.

There was a scary moment late in the first period when Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith crashed hard into the boards and appeared to briefly lose consciousness. He was helped off the ice and did not return.

Edmonton finally got one past Chicago starter Marc-Andre Fleury six minutes into the second period as a mad scramble in front of Chicago's net resulted in a power-play goal by Draisaitl, his 33rd of the campaign, tying him for the league lead.

The Oilers outshot Chicago 20-6 in the middle frame.

Chicago made it 3-1 on the power play a minute into the third as Strome tipped a DeBrincat shot past Smith.

Midway through the third Chicago padded their lead as Dach was left alone in front to chip in his seventh.

The Oilers close out a three-game homestand on Friday against the New York Islanders. Chicago plays the second game of a three-game trip in St. Louis on Saturday.