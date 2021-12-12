Oilers drop 5th in a row with loss to Hurricanes in Sebastian Aho 3-point night
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores solo goal for Edmonton
Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes won their fourth consecutive game, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Saturday.
Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Hurricanes (19-6-1), which improved to 12-3-1 on the road. Carolina starter Frederik Andersen made 22 saves.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins replied for the Oilers (16-10-0), who are in a free-fall after their hot start to the season with five straight losses. Mikko Koskinen stopped 28-of-31 shots.
The Hurricanes made it 2-0 just over six minutes into the second period when Niederreiter beat Oilers goalie Koskinen on a long shot to the blocker side.
Edmonton got back into the game midway through the middle frame as Nugent-Hopkins beat Andersen with a wrist shot on a partial breakaway for his first goal on home ice in 19 games.
🗣 NUUUUUUUUUUUUGE<br><br>A classic RNH wrister to get us on the board.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoOilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoOilers</a> <a href="https://t.co/utZdDrUpmn">pic.twitter.com/utZdDrUpmn</a>—@EdmontonOilers
The Oilers had a glorious chance on the power play midway though the third, but Zach Hyman, who would leave the game with an injury, missed a wide-open net.
Carolina got an insurance marker with 2:44 left as Koskinen fumbled a puck behind the net and it was stolen by Aho, who scored his 15th goal of the season and his fifth goal in the last three games. Aho also has 12 points in his last five games.
The Hurricanes are right back at it on Sunday night as they head to Vancouver to face the Canucks. The Oilers play the fifth game of a six-game homestand against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?