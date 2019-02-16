Oilers acquire Anthony Stolarz from Flyers for Cam Talbot

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired goaltender Anthony Stolarz from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for netminder Cam Talbot.

The 25-year-old Stolarz has appeared in 12 games for Philadelphia this season and has a 4-3-3 record, 3.33 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

Stolarz has 19 career NHL games in five pro seasons, spending time majority of his time with Philadelphia's American Hockey League affiliate.

He is on a one-year, $761,250 US deal and set to become a restricted free-agent this summer. The Edison, N.J., native was drafted 45th overall in the 2012 by the Flyers.

Talbot, 31, is in the final season of a three-year, $12.5 million contract with the Oilers and was expected to be on his way out as an unrestricted free agent with the addition of Mikko Koskinen.

The Caledonia, Ont., native appeared in 31 games this season for Edmonton, posting a 10-15-3 record with a 3.36 GAA and .893 save percentage.