Elias Lindholm pots 2 to help Flames hold off Oilers in Battle of Alberta

Elias Lindholm scored his 19th and 20th goals Saturday night as the Calgary Flames led early, fell behind twice, then came back to win 4-3 over the Edmonton Oilers.

The Flames' fifth win in a row moves them into first place in the tight Pacific Division, one point up on both Arizona and Vegas. The Oilers are two points back.

Johnny Gaudreau and Dillon Dube also scored for Calgary (25-17-5). The Flames open up a three-game road trip in Montreal that will take them up to the all-star break and the team's bye week.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with a pair and Connor McDavid scored for Edmonton (24-18-5), which lost in regulation for the first time in six games. Kailer Yamamoto had two assists and Leon Draisaitl also had a helper to extend his point-streak to six games (3G-6A).

Tied 3-3 after two periods, Lindholm put the Flames back in front 39 seconds into the third with a power-play goal.

From just inside the face-off circle, Lindholm snapped a shot that beat Mikko Koskinen over his shoulder.