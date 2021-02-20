McDavid, Draisaitl held pointless but Oilers hold on to edge Flames
Battle of Alberta is now 1-1 ahead of Saturday's rematch
Gaetan Haas scored the eventual game-winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 2-1 win Friday over the host Calgary Flames.
Jesse Puljujarvi scored his fifth goal in his last seven games for Edmonton (11-8-0). Oilers goaltender Mike Smith turned away 20 shots for his second straight win.
Defenceman Rasmus Andersson scored for Calgary (8-8-1). David Rittich made 23 saves in his third start of the season.
The Flames gave Jacob Markstrom the night off after he started seven games in a row and 14 of Calgary's first 16.
WATCH | Recaping Week 5 in the North Division:
The Oilers knotted this season's Battle of Alberta at 1-1 ahead of Saturday's rematch in Edmonton.
The Flames won the first of 10 meetings 6-4 at home Feb. 6.
The two clubs combined for over 100 minutes in their final clash last season, but the provincial rivalry has been slow to boil in 2020-21.
Calgary and Edmonton combined for five minors Friday.
Calgary centre Sean Monahan was scratched with a lower-body injury, which shifted Johnny Gaudreau to a line with centre Elias Lindholm and right-winger Dillon Dube.
Haas made it 2-0 for the visitors at 17:55 of the second period. Andersson halved the deficit 45 seconds later.
Gaudreau deked Tyson Barrie in the corner and dished to Andersson to beat Smith's glove with a wrist shot.
Rittich made the initial save on Haas, but was tangled with a prone teammate Noah Hanifin when Haas chipped the puck over the goalie's right pad on a second effort.
Calgary trailed after the first period for the 10th time in 17 games.
Barrie skated the puck down low to stretch Calgary's defence and fed an all-alone Puljujarvi on Rittich's doorstep at 5:41 of the first period.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.