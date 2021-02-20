McDavid, Draisaitl held pointless but Oilers hold on to edge Flames

Gaetan Haas scored the eventual game-winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 2-1 win Friday over the host Calgary Flames.

Jesse Puljujarvi scored his fifth goal in his last seven games for Edmonton (11-8-0). Oilers goaltender Mike Smith turned away 20 shots for his second straight win.

Defenceman Rasmus Andersson scored for Calgary (8-8-1). David Rittich made 23 saves in his third start of the season.

The Flames gave Jacob Markstrom the night off after he started seven games in a row and 14 of Calgary's first 16.

The Oilers knotted this season's Battle of Alberta at 1-1 ahead of Saturday's rematch in Edmonton.

The Flames won the first of 10 meetings 6-4 at home Feb. 6.

The two clubs combined for over 100 minutes in their final clash last season, but the provincial rivalry has been slow to boil in 2020-21.

Calgary and Edmonton combined for five minors Friday.

Calgary centre Sean Monahan was scratched with a lower-body injury, which shifted Johnny Gaudreau to a line with centre Elias Lindholm and right-winger Dillon Dube.

Haas made it 2-0 for the visitors at 17:55 of the second period. Andersson halved the deficit 45 seconds later.

Gaudreau deked Tyson Barrie in the corner and dished to Andersson to beat Smith's glove with a wrist shot.

Rittich made the initial save on Haas, but was tangled with a prone teammate Noah Hanifin when Haas chipped the puck over the goalie's right pad on a second effort.

Calgary trailed after the first period for the 10th time in 17 games.

Barrie skated the puck down low to stretch Calgary's defence and fed an all-alone Puljujarvi on Rittich's doorstep at 5:41 of the first period.