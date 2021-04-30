Elias Lindholm pots pair as Flames down Oilers to keep flickering playoff hopes alive
Calgary now 4 points behind Montreal for final playoff spot in North Division
Elias Lindholm scored twice and Dillon Dube added an insurance goal in the third period as the Calgary Flames defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Thursday night at Rogers Place.
James Neal had the lone goal for the Oilers (29-17-2), who were denied a third straight win.
Edmonton is in second place in the North, nine points behind Toronto. The Maple Leafs posted a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks earlier in the evening.
WATCH | Lindholm leads Flames past Oilers:
The Flames, desperate for points as the season winds down, were physical from the start. Matthew Tkachuk set an early tone with a strong hit on Dmitry Kulikov behind the Edmonton net.
The Oilers struggled to clear the puck out of the zone ahead of Calgary's opening goal. Tkachuk got possession and set up Lindholm for a one-timer that beat Mike Smith at 6:04.
Neal pulled Edmonton even with his first goal since March 10. He had space down low and snapped it under Jacob Markstrom's right arm at 13:28.
WATCH | Smith robs Lindholm of third goal:
Markstrom, making his 10th straight start, stoned Leon Draisaitl late in the period to keep the game tied.
Calgary regained the lead at 7:07 of the second period after Lindholm won a faceoff, moved towards the net and deflected Rasmus Andersson's point shot.
Smith outdid him at the other end in the dying seconds of the period with an all-world stop.
Mikael Backlund flipped a saucer pass to Lindholm on a 2-on-1 shorthanded break but a sprawled, outstretched Smith managed to get his glove on the shot to deny the Calgary centre the hat trick.
Connor McDavid and Draisaitl, one-two in the NHL scoring race, started to buzz more often in the third period but Markstrom was up to the task.
WATCH | 9 ridiculous McDavid moments from this season... in 90 seconds:
Calgary made it a two-goal advantage at 12:08. Milan Lucic fired a shot that rolled between Smith's legs and Dube tucked in the loose puck from a tight angle.
The Oilers pulled Smith with two minutes left in regulation but had difficulty providing sustained pressure.
Edmonton outshot Calgary 31-30.
The Oilers and Flames will face off again Saturday in Edmonton. Calgary can even the 10-game season series with a victory.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?