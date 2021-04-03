Skip to Main Content
NHL

McDavid leads Oilers past Flames in latest Battle of Alberta

Connor McDavid scored the game winner and the Edmonton Oilers won the latest Battle of Alberta Friday, topping the Calgary Flames 3-2.

Mike Smith stopps 24-of-26 shots, Draisaitl notches assists on power-play markers

Joshua Clipperton · The Canadian Press ·
Leon Draisaitl, left and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Oilers celebrate a goal during Edmonton's 3-2 win over the Flames on Friday. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press )

Connor McDavid scored the game winner and the Edmonton Oilers won the latest Battle of Alberta Friday, topping the Calgary Flames 3-2.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Dominik Kahun also put away goals for the Oilers (23-14-1), and Leon Draisaitl notched assists on a pair of power-play markers.

Calgary (16-19-3) had goals from Michael Stone and Matthew Tkachuk, but twice surrendered a one-goal leads.

Mike Smith stopped 24-of-26 shots for the Oilers and Jacob Markstrom had 22 saves for the Flames. The Calgary netminder has now lost his last five starts in a row.

WATCH | Connor McDavid rips wicked game winner past Jacob Markstrom:

Connor McDavid scores 3rd-period game-winner to lead Oilers comeback over Flames

Sports

1 hour ago
1:03
McDavid rips a wicked wrist shot past Jacob Markstrom for the eventual game-winning goal as Edmonton again beats Calgary. 1:03

The result did nothing to improve the Flames' playoff hopes. The team continues to sit fifth in the North Division, six points back of the Montreal Canadiens.

Edmonton has had the edge in the series between the bitter rivals this season, improving to 5-2-0 with Friday's result. The Oilers and Flames will meet three more times this year.

WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo recaps Week 11 in the all-Canadian North Division:

Week 11 roundup of the NHL's North Division

Sports

2 days ago
3:54
In our weekly segment, Rob Pizzo catches you up on the week that was in the all-Canadian division in the NHL. 3:54
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now