Oilers dominate Sabres for 4th straight win
Draisaitl becomes fastest Edmonton player to score 40 goals in a season since '88-89
Kailer Yamamoto, Connor McDavid and Tyson Barrie each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers won their fourth in a row, defeating the Buffalo Sabres 6-1 on Thursday.
Leon Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse and Devin Shore also scored for the Oilers (34-23-4), who have gone 4-0 on a key five-game homestand.
The Oilers started the scoring 7:21 into the opening period as Yamamoto pounced on a loose puck in front and snapped a shot high to the glove side past Sabres starter Craig Anderson, giving him goals in four straight games and 15 on the season. Edmonton came into the game with a 19-0 record when scoring first this year.
WATCH l Draisaitl nets 40th as Oilers cruise past Sabres:
Edmonton added to its lead with seven minutes left in the first period as McDavid had a pass bounce back to him and he tucked it in at the side of the net. It was also the fourth straight game the Oilers' captain has scored, putting him at 34 on the season.
Edmonton took a four-goal lead with six minutes left in the second when Nurse snuck through a shot after sustained pressure.
Buffalo finally got on the board three minutes into the third as Olofsson sent a one-timer rocket past Oilers goalie Mike Smith, who would go on to earn his first win since Feb. 17.
WATCH l What Canadian teams might do ahead of NHL trade deadline:
The Oilers got that goal back a few minutes later as Tyson Barrie sent a long pass up to spring Shore for a shorthanded breakaway goal.
Edmonton scored a power-play goal with four minutes left when Barrie activated from the blueline to score his fourth.
The Sabres are right back at it on Friday as they head to Calgary to face the Flames. Edmonton closes out a five-game homestand against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
