Miller puts Sabres back into win column with OT victory over Oilers

Colin Miller scored in overtime as the Buffalo Sabres emerged with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Miller took a feed through the crease from Marcus Johansson to score 1:13 into OT. Jack Eichel picked up an assist on the play to extend his point streak to 13 games.

Kyle Okposo and Johan Larsson also scored as the Sabres (14-11-6) snapped a two-game losing skid.

Riley Sheahan and Joakim Nygard responded for the Oilers (18-10-4), who have lost four of their last six games.

Okposo tipped a Marco Scandella shot past Edmonton goalie Mike Smith four minutes into the first period to open scoring for Buffalo.

Colin Miller's first goal of the season sent Buffalo home victorious in their 3-2 overtime win in Edmonton. 1:11

Larsson picked up a big rebound in front seven minutes and put it five-hole on Smith for this third of the season and a 2-0 Sabres lead.

Edmonton got a goal back eight-and-a-half minutes into the second period as Nygard sent Sheahan in on a breakaway and he sent his first goal of the season while snapping a 30-game goalless streak by tucking the puck through the legs of Sabres starter Linus Ullmark.

Nygard tipped his second NHL goal in off a shot by Darnell Nurse to tie it in the dying seconds of a power play near the 16-minute mark of the middle period.

A scoreless third period sent the game to overtime.

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday as the Oilers close out a four-game homestand against the Carolina Hurricanes and the Sabres return home to take on the St. Louis Blues.