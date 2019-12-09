Miller puts Sabres back into win column with OT victory over Oilers
McDavid, Draisaitl kept off the scoresheet
Colin Miller scored in overtime as the Buffalo Sabres emerged with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.
Miller took a feed through the crease from Marcus Johansson to score 1:13 into OT. Jack Eichel picked up an assist on the play to extend his point streak to 13 games.
Kyle Okposo and Johan Larsson also scored as the Sabres (14-11-6) snapped a two-game losing skid.
Riley Sheahan and Joakim Nygard responded for the Oilers (18-10-4), who have lost four of their last six games.
Okposo tipped a Marco Scandella shot past Edmonton goalie Mike Smith four minutes into the first period to open scoring for Buffalo.
Larsson picked up a big rebound in front seven minutes and put it five-hole on Smith for this third of the season and a 2-0 Sabres lead.
Edmonton got a goal back eight-and-a-half minutes into the second period as Nygard sent Sheahan in on a breakaway and he sent his first goal of the season while snapping a 30-game goalless streak by tucking the puck through the legs of Sabres starter Linus Ullmark.
Nygard tipped his second NHL goal in off a shot by Darnell Nurse to tie it in the dying seconds of a power play near the 16-minute mark of the middle period.
A scoreless third period sent the game to overtime.
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday as the Oilers close out a four-game homestand against the Carolina Hurricanes and the Sabres return home to take on the St. Louis Blues.
