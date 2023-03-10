Oilers escape McDavid injury scare, snap Bruins' 10-game win streak
Nurse scores go-ahead goal in 3rd period for 3-2 victory in Boston
The Edmonton Oilers escaped a scare when NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in Thursday night's 3-2 win over the Bruins in Boston, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining.
Boston led 2-0 after one, but Evan Bouchard scored in the second and Ryan McLeod tied it six minutes into the third. Stuart Skinner made 26 saves to snap Boston's 10-game winning streak and deprive the Bruins of a chance to be the first team in the league to clinch a playoff berth.
McDavid, who has 54 goals this season, was held scoreless — just the seventh time all season he has failed to register a point. Leon Draisaitl, who is fifth in the league with 41 goals and second with 96 points, was also kept off the scoresheet as the Oilers won for the fourth time in five games.
Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak scored, and Swayman stopped 19 shots for the Bruins (49-9-5), who could have set an NHL record as the fastest-ever to 50 wins.
The Oilers visit Toronto on Saturday.
WATCH | Nurse scores decisive goal in 3rd period against Bruins:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?