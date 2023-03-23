McDavid's 60th goal of season lifts Oilers over Coyotes in OT for 5th straight win
Edmonton captain becomes fastest player to reach mark since Lemieux in 1995-1996
Connor McDavid hit the 60-goal mark with his second of the night 1:31 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers took a 4-3 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.
Moments after hitting the post, McDavid went upstairs on Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram, making him the fastest player to reach the mark (72 games) since Mario Lemieux in 1995-1996 (62 games).
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had a pair of goals and Leon Draisaitl assisted on all four of the Oilers' (41-23-8) goals.
Clayton Keller, with two goals, and J.J. Moser replied for the Coyotes (27-33-12) who have lost two straight on the heels of a four-game winning streak.
Ingram stopped 27-of-31 shots.
Mc60 is stronger than any cup of coffee known to man we are WIDE AWAKE 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/wkLiqp1dlq">pic.twitter.com/wkLiqp1dlq</a>—@EdmontonOilers
Edmonton's deadly power play opened the scoring 5:47 into the opening period. McDavid took it behind the goal line and banked it off of Ingram's head and in to extend his home points streak to 16 games.
Moser knotted the game with a power-play marker with 4:13 left in the first. Matias Maccelli made a nice feed through the crease to give Moser an easy tap-in at the side of the net before Skinner could get across.
Keller gave the Coyotes the lead 3:37 into the second period after a giveaway behind the Oilers' net allowed Nick Schmaltz to send it in front, and Keller extended his points streak to 10 games with his 33rd goal of the season.
Arizona regained the lead 8:54 into the third when Barrett Hayton made a nice pass through traffic to get Keller a wide open net and his second goal of the game.
Just over three minutes later, the connection between Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins struck again.
Draisaitl made a long stretch pass to send Nugent-Hopkins in on a breakaway and he beat Ingram stick-side for his second of the game to eventually send the contest to overtime.
The Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?