McDavid's 60th goal of season lifts Oilers over Coyotes in OT for 5th straight win

Connor McDavid hit the 60-goal mark with his second of the night 1:31 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers took a 4-3 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.

Edmonton captain becomes fastest player to reach mark since Lemieux in 1995-1996

Shane Jones · The Canadian Press ·
Oilers' Connor McDavid, right, celebrates with Leon Draisaitl after scoring in overtime for a 4-3 win on Wednesday night in Edmonton. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Moments after hitting the post, McDavid went upstairs on Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram, making him the fastest player to reach the mark (72 games) since Mario Lemieux in 1995-1996 (62 games).

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had a pair of goals and Leon Draisaitl assisted on all four of the Oilers' (41-23-8) goals.

Stuart Skinner made 14 saves for Edmonton, which seems to be rounding into playoff form having won five straight games and nine of its last 11.

Clayton Keller, with two goals, and J.J. Moser replied for the Coyotes (27-33-12) who have lost two straight on the heels of a four-game winning streak.

Ingram stopped 27-of-31 shots.

Edmonton's deadly power play opened the scoring 5:47 into the opening period. McDavid took it behind the goal line and banked it off of Ingram's head and in to extend his home points streak to 16 games.

Moser knotted the game with a power-play marker with 4:13 left in the first. Matias Maccelli made a nice feed through the crease to give Moser an easy tap-in at the side of the net before Skinner could get across.

Keller gave the Coyotes the lead 3:37 into the second period after a giveaway behind the Oilers' net allowed Nick Schmaltz to send it in front, and Keller extended his points streak to 10 games with his 33rd goal of the season.

With just 10 seconds to play in the middle frame, Draisaitl sent a backhand pass from behind the net and up the middle, where Nugent-Hopkins wired it home to tie the game on the power play.

Arizona regained the lead 8:54 into the third when Barrett Hayton made a nice pass through traffic to get Keller a wide open net and his second goal of the game.

Just over three minutes later, the connection between Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins struck again.

Draisaitl made a long stretch pass to send Nugent-Hopkins in on a breakaway and he beat Ingram stick-side for his second of the game to eventually send the contest to overtime.

The Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

