Connor McDavid, Oilers trounce Coyotes
Riley Sheahan scores a goal, adds 3 assists as Edmonton rides hot start
Riley Sheahan had a goal and three assists and Connor McDavid had a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers rode a strong start to a 7-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.
Taylor Hall, Christian Dvorak and Oliver Ekman-Larsson responded for the Coyotes (26-20-5) who have lost five of their last six.
The Oilers had a good start to the contest as Archibald was sprung on a shorthanded breakaway four minutes into the first period and sent his sixth of the season through the legs of Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta, who was making his return after missing the previous three games with a lower-body injury.
Edmonton made it 2-0 with six minutes left when Sheahan hooked a puck from behind the net to Gagner, who banked a shot from in tight at the side of the net off of Raanta's skate and in for just his second goal of the season.
The Oilers added to their lead with four minutes left in the first as Raanta accidently nudged the puck into his own net during a frantic scramble, with the goal credited to Yamamoto.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.