Connor McDavid, Oilers trounce Coyotes
NHL

Connor McDavid, Oilers trounce Coyotes

Riley Sheahan had a goal and three assists and Connor McDavid had a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers rode a strong start to a 7-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

Riley Sheahan scores a goal, adds 3 assists as Edmonton rides hot start

Shane Jones · The Canadian Press ·
From left to right: Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Alex Chiasson of the Oilers celebrate a goal during Edmonton's 7-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press )

Josh Archibald, Sam Gagner, Kailer Yamamoto and Joakim Nygard also scored for the Oilers (26-18-5) who have gone 6-1-1 in their last eight games.

Taylor Hall, Christian Dvorak and Oliver Ekman-Larsson responded for the Coyotes (26-20-5) who have lost five of their last six.

The Oilers had a good start to the contest as Archibald was sprung on a shorthanded breakaway four minutes into the first period and sent his sixth of the season through the legs of Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta, who was making his return after missing the previous three games with a lower-body injury.

Edmonton made it 2-0 with six minutes left when Sheahan hooked a puck from behind the net to Gagner, who banked a shot from in tight at the side of the net off of Raanta's skate and in for just his second goal of the season.

The Oilers added to their lead with four minutes left in the first as Raanta accidently nudged the puck into his own net during a frantic scramble, with the goal credited to Yamamoto.

