Oilers' Andrej Sekera out indefinitely after Achilles tendon surgery

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.

The Oilers said on Twitter that Sekera was injured during an off-season training session.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> d-man Andrej Sekera underwent successful surgery today to repair a torn Achilles tendon. Sekera was injured during an off-season training session & will be sidelined indefinitely. <a href="https://t.co/Wum0OS6ZFb">pic.twitter.com/Wum0OS6ZFb</a> —@EdmontonOilers

Sekera played just 36 games last season after suffering a serious knee injury in the 2016-17 playoffs.

The 32-year-old Slovak was a key puck-mover or Edmonton in the two seasons before his injury, putting up 30 points in 2015-16 and 35 in 2016-17.