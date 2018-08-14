Oilers' Andrej Sekera out indefinitely after Achilles tendon surgery
32-year-old defenceman suffered injury during off-season training
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.
The Oilers said on Twitter that Sekera was injured during an off-season training session.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> d-man Andrej Sekera underwent successful surgery today to repair a torn Achilles tendon. Sekera was injured during an off-season training session & will be sidelined indefinitely. <a href="https://t.co/Wum0OS6ZFb">pic.twitter.com/Wum0OS6ZFb</a>—@EdmontonOilers
Sekera played just 36 games last season after suffering a serious knee injury in the 2016-17 playoffs.
The 32-year-old Slovak was a key puck-mover or Edmonton in the two seasons before his injury, putting up 30 points in 2015-16 and 35 in 2016-17.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.