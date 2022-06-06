Oilers eliminated in OT as Lehkonen sends Avalanche to Stanley Cup final
Artturi Lehkonen scored in overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche over the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Monday night to complete the sweep in the Western Conference final.
Colorado completes sweep, will play winner of Rangers-Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers were unable to hold a 4-2 lead in the third period tonight and the Colorado Avalanche stormed back to win 6-5 in overtime and sweep the best-of-seven Western Conference final series.
Artturi Lehkonen scored the winner in overtime. Colorado will play the winner of the New York Rangers-Tampa Bay Lightning series in the Stanley Cup final after advancing for the first time since winning in 2001.
More to come.
