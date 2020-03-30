Skip to Main Content
Former Canucks goalie Eddie Lack retires after stepping away with injury

Former Vancouver Canucks goaltender Eddie Lack is retiring from the NHL. Lack, who had been sidelined this season with a hip injury, made the announcement Monday on his Twitter account in a four-part farewell video.

32-year-old played 5 seasons before hip issue derailed career

The Canadian Press ·
Former Vancouver Canucks goalie Eddie Lack, seen above in 2015, announced his retirement from hockey on Monday. (Derek Leung/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old from Norrtalje, Sweden, played five seasons in the NHL with Vancouver, Carolina, Calgary and New Jersey. He posted a career record of 56-55-18 with a 2.62 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

The undrafted goaltender caught on with the Canucks in 2010-11 and played three seasons with the team's American Hockey League affiliate before being promoted to back up Roberto Luongo for the 2013-14 season. He became the starter with the Canucks when Luongo was traded to Florida on March 14, 2014.

Lack was relegated to backup when the Canucks acquired free agent Ryan Miller the following off-season, but was thrust into the starter's role again when the latter was hurt in late February 2015. Lack's steady play helped the Canucks maintain a playoff position.

In two seasons in Vancouver, Lack posted a 34-30-9 record with a 2.43 GAA and a .917 save percentage.

