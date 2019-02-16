Skip to Main Content
Dzingel leads Sens past Jets in OT

Ryan Dzingel scored at 3:44 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 road victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Pending free agents Stone, Duchene also score with trade deadline looming

Ottawa's Ryan Dzingel, centre, and Chris Tierney, right, celebrate Dzingel's game-winning overtime goal. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Mark Stone, Rudolfs Balcers and Matt Duchene scored power-play goals, and Stone and Dzingel each had one assist. Anders Nilsson stopped 23 shots to help the Senators improve to 3-7-0 in their last 10.

Tyler Myers scored twice and Brandon Tanev added a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. They each scored a short-handed goal. Laurent Brossoit made 37 saves, a week after he was in goal in Ottawa in Winnipeg's 5-2 loss.

Myers scored his second goal, and seventh of the season, through traffic at 14:01 of the third to tie it at 3. Nilsson made a pad save on Blake Wheeler with just over a minute remaining in regulation.

