Dylan Holloway reportedly will make NHL debut Monday with Oilers facing elimination

Edmonton Oilers rookie Dylan Holloway will make his NHL debut on Monday in Game 4 of the Western Conference final at 8 p.m. ET, multiple outlets reported.

The hometown Oilers trail the Colorado Avalanche three games to none in the best-of-seven series.

Drafted 14th overall by Edmonton in 2020, the 20-year-old forward spent this season with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

An Alberta native, Holloway posted eight goals and 22 points in 33 regular-season games. He added two goals and four points in five playoff contests.

In April 2021, Holloway signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers following his sophomore season at the University of Wisconsin.

The Oilers will play Monday without forward Evander Kane, who was suspended one game for boarding Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri.

'A dangerous play'

Kadri didn't return to Game 3 on Saturday, won 4-2 by Colorado, after Kane sent him crashing left arm-first into the boards.

"Those are the ones that kind of gives you the chills down your spine," Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said after the game. "You're taught from a young age that you don't do that, and especially in that distance from the boards. It's a dangerous play."

The hit was reviewed and called a major penalty, though Kane avoided a game misconduct.

"I was just coming in on the backcheck," Kane said after the game. "Puck went wide, kind of dribbled into the corner. I know he likes to reverse hit. I was just trying to get a bump on him, that's really all I did.

"Unfortunately he went into the boards awkwardly and hurt his hand."

Avalanche had coach Jared Bednar said Kadri will be out for the remainder of the conference final, and possibly longer.