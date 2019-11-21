NHLPA files grievance against Winnipeg Jets on behalf of Dustin Byfuglien: reports
Veteran defenceman was suspended by team after not appearing at training camp
The NHLPA filed a grievance against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday challenging their suspension of Dustin Byfuglien, according to multiple reports.
Byfuglien, 34, had been granted a personal leave at the outset of training camp, but was later barred without pay to help give the Jets room against the salary cap.
From source: the NHLPA filed a grievance Wednesday on behalf of Dustin Byfuglien challenging his suspension by the Winnipeg Jets.—@PierreVLeBrun
The NHLPA has filed a grievance challenging Dustin Byfuglien’s suspension—@FriedgeHNIC
At the end of October, it was announced Byfuglien underwent surgery for a high-ankle sprain. However, the Jets said Byfuglien was deemed fit to play at his 2018-19 season-ending physical, with no sign of ankle issues. The team also said he made it clear he was ready to retire.
Byfuglien was supposed to earn $8 million US in the second-last year of his contract this season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.