Gibson stellar against undermanned Senators, helping Ducks move atop Pacific

Rickard Rakell and Troy Terry scored and, despite being outshot by more than a 2-to-1 margin, the Anaheim Ducks were 2-1 winners over the Ottawa Senators Saturday.

John Gibson made 44 saves for the Ducks (23-16-8) who have won four of their past five games.

The Senators (13-21-4) held a wide advantage in shots at 45-20 but only managed one goal, coming from Tyler Ennis.

Anton Forsberg played a solid game making 18 saves, but a third-period goal from Terry proved to be the difference.

Terry took a pass from Ryan Getzlaf and from the top of the faceoff circle sent a quick shot on goal, beating Forsberg to the far side at 3:42.

The Senators pressed hard the rest of the way but Gibson was impenetrable in the Anaheim goal stopping all 34 shots he faced through the final 40 minutes.

The game was once again played without fans in the stands, but the void was bigger for the Senators as they were also without three of their top players. Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Erik Brannstrom all remain out of the lineup with recent injuries.

Statement period in 2nd

Norrs will likely will be out until after the all-star break due to a shoulder injury, head coach D.J. Smith said.

"We're not 100 per cent sure where we're at with it, with MRIs and doctors. We just want to make sure that we get it right," Smith said.

Norris, 22, has recorded a team-leading 18 goals in 36 games this season for the Senators, who have three games to play before the all-star break. They will return to action on Feb. 7 against the visiting New Jersey Devils.

The Senators had a statement period in the second outshooting the Ducks 18-4, but were unable to break the 1-1 tie.

Gibson was solid and showed why he's an all-star stopping all 18 shots in the period, including five during a late Senators' power play.

The teams opened the game with two goals in the first eight minutes.

Rakell gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead after dragging the puck behind the Senators' goal before coming out the other side, spinning and then beating Forsberg through the legs at 6:19.

Ennis one-upped Rakell with a spinning move of his own as he reached for the puck at the top of the faceoff circle, did a 360 to avoid Jamie Drysdale then beat Gibson over his glove to tie the game 1-1 at 7:56.