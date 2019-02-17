Ducks retire former captain Scott Niedermayer's No. 27
Hall of Fame defenceman guided Anaheim to 2007 Stanley Cup title
The Anaheim Ducks raised Scott Niedermayer's No. 27 to the rafters at the Honda Center, honouring the Hall of Fame defenceman who helped lead the Ducks to their only Stanley Cup title in 2007.
The Ducks held the ceremony on Sunday night before their game against Washington.
Niedermayer signed with Anaheim in 2005 after 13 seasons with New Jersey. He scored 60 of his 172 career goals in five seasons with the Ducks. He remains the franchise leader in goals, assists, points and power-play goals (39) among defencemen.
Niedermayer is the third player in Anaheim's 25-year franchise history to have his number retired, joining the No. 8 of Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya's No. 9. He is also the ninth player in NHL history to have his number retired by two teams after New Jersey honoured him in 2011.
