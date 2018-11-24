Ducks stun Oilers with OT win after tying game late in 3rd

Rickard Rakell and the Anaheim Ducks went from a frustrating loss to a dramatic victory — in a matter of seconds.

Rakell scored 14 seconds into overtime after Nick Ritchie tied the game with 16.2 seconds remaining in regulation, helping the Ducks top the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Friday.

"It takes 60-plus minutes to get points in the NHL, and tonight was one of those games, a prime example of it," Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said.

John Gibson made 27 saves, and the Ducks earned their second straight win after a pair of overtime losses to Toronto and Colorado.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal for the Oilers. Mikko Koskinen made 23 saves, and Connor McDavid extended his point streak to five games.

Rakell got behind Leon Draisaitl for a breakaway and poked the rebound in between Koskinen's legs for his 100th career goal, giving the Ducks a thrilling victory after a well-executed stretch pass from Brandon Montour.

Ryan Getzlaf won the faceoff and gave the puck to Montour, who took it deep into his own zone and launched a bouncing pass from the right of his own net all the way to Rakell at the blue line entering the attacking zone.

Rakell's goal gave the Ducks their 11th win over the Oilers in the past 14 home games (11-1-2) and the 20th in their past 28 games overall (20-2-6) against the division rival.

"It felt like it was going to come throughout the whole game," Rakell said. "I don't know what it is against this team, but it feels like it's never over."

Ritchie scored into an open goal on a rebound of long shot by Marcus Pettersson that hit Rakell and landed right at the forward's feet in the final seconds.

It was the first goal of the season for Ritchie and extended his point streak to a career-best four games.

"We can't be upset about this game," Nugent-Hopkins said. "We can be frustrated right now for a little bit, but we played a hard-fought 60 minutes and can take a lot of positives out of it. Just unfortunate we didn't come out of it with that second point."

The game was scoreless before Nugent-Hopkins converted a wrist shot from the left circle 8:55 into the third. It was his sixth goal of the season.

McDavid got his 19th assist on Nugent-Hopkins' third goal in his past five games. McDavid has three goals and six assists during his point streak.

Anaheim's Adam Henrique looked as if he had scored the game's first goal 5:29 into the third on a one-timer from the slot, but the officials ruled no goal. The puck never completely crossed the line before Kris Russell got his stick in to pull it back. A video review confirmed the call on the ice.

"The puck was bouncing away from us versus bouncing for us, but then we get a bounce with the goalie out," Carlyle said. "Bounced right to Nick Ritchie, big, strong guy who was able to put it across the line and give us life, you know."