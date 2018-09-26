Skip to Main Content
Ducks' Corey Perry out 5 months after knee surgery

Ducks' Corey Perry out 5 months after knee surgery

Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry is likely to be out for five months after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

33-year-old had surgery on Wednesday to repair meniscus, ligament in right knee

The Associated Press ·
Corey Perry had surgery Wednesday to repair torn meniscus and ligament in right knee. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry is likely to be out for five months after undergoing surgery on his right knee.

Ducks general manager Bob Murray says the 2011 NHL most valuable player had surgery Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Perry warmed up for the Ducks' preseason game Monday but didn't play.

He had surgery to repair his meniscus and a knee ligament, Murray said. Recovery time for the surgery is typically at least 20 weeks.

Perry scored 50 goals during his MVP season. He had 17 goals and 32 assists last year.

Perry is a two-time Olympic gold medallist for Canada. He also won the 2007 Stanley Cup title with the Ducks, his only NHL team.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us