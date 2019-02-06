NHL trade deadline: Senators' Duchene, Stone among candidates to move
Pending unrestricted free-agent forwards have expressed desire to re-sign with team
Here is a look at some of the other names that could be moved between now and 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 25.
Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky
With both set to become unrestricted free agents July 1, the Columbus Blue Jackets have some big decisions to make before the trade deadline. Panarin has made it clear he won't be negotiating a new contract until after the season. That could push Columbus into dealing the talented 27-year-old winger to avoid losing him for nothing.
Matt Duchene and Mark Stone
Also set to become UFAs this summer, the Ottawa Senators' star forwards have each expressed a desire to stay in the nation's capital. But with the trade deadline fast-approaching and Ottawa unable to risk losing them for nothing, GM Pierre Dorion will need some clarity soon.
If the rebuilding Senators are unable to come to terms on contract extensions with Duchene, 28, and Stone, 26, they will be forced to explore trades to get as many assets as possible.
Wayne Simmonds
Another forward on an expiring contract, the Philadelphia Flyers winger would be an ideal rental for a team looking to make a playoff push. The bruising Simmonds, 30, is built for post-season hockey when the games get harder and it's more difficult to find space.
Micheal Ferland and Dougie Hamilton
A pending UFA -- this is a recording -- Ferland would, like Simmonds, look great on a team looking to add muscle and scoring for a playoff run. The Carolina Hurricanes winger proved he can put the puck in the net during his time alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan on the top line of the Calgary Flames. Carolina could choose to re-sign the 26-year-old, but like the teams mentioned above, would be loath to lose him for nothing on July 1.
Hurricanes defenceman Hamilton, who was part of the trade that brought Ferland to Carolina at last June's draft, also could be on the move before the deadline. Unlike Ferland, however, the 25-year-old Hamilton is signed through the next two seasons at a $5.75 million US cap hit.
Gustav Nyquist and Mats Zuccarello
A pair of slick UFA wingers could also be dealt before the deadline as well. Nyquist, 29, probably isn't in the plans of the rebuilding Detroit Red Wings, while the same is likely true for Zuccarello, 31, with the New York Rangers.
Cam Talbot and Jimmy Howard
Apart from Bobrovsky, two goalies potentially changing addresses are Talbot and Howard. Talbot, 31, has lost the No. 1 job with the Edmonton Oilers to Mikko Koskinen and looks certain to be moving on this summer.
Howard, who turns 35 in March, has been a member of the Red Wings' organization since 2003, but could provide a steadying influence as a veteran backup to a contender. Both netminders are set to become UFAs on July 1.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.